MUMBAI — Hrishitaa Bhatt has managed to stay relevant with trends and times. Praising the digital space, the actress has now set her eyes on the medium.
Among the two web-series in which she is acting, one is Zee5’s new show “Lal Bazaar,” wherein she is playing the role of a journalist.
The bilingual show is based on true incidents, and is shot in both Hindi and Bengali. “Real-life stories have a certain connect with the audience, it gets them inquisitive to know the truth,” she says.
The second show is titled “The Shuttlecock Murder” and is on Zee 5 too, again inspired by a true story. Produced by Roshan Kanal and Ashoke Pandit, written by Priyanka Ghatak and directed by Shashant Shah, the series co-stars Arunoday Singh, Sikandar Kher, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Pandit, Ashwini Kalsekar, Zakir Hussain, Kishori Shahane Vij and Shakti Anand in prominent roles.
The actress, who has hosted a show titled “Rangoli” on Doordarshan, says that actresses today enjoy quality and quantity work in web space.
About her long sabbatical from work after marriage, Bhatt says, “I don't understand the term “comeback.’ Even after marriage I have been doing endorsements and appearances. I have been around for a long time and will always be a part of this entertainment industry.”
She goes on, “The kind of storytelling and performing opportunity that artistes are getting is exceptional. Web series are not about the most famous face in the business, it is about actors. There is a meaning to every scene and frame of my characters,” says Bhatt.
