MUMBAI—Sarbani Das Roy, a prominent social activist in Kolkata, says that interacting with “Mr. Amitabh Bachchan” on the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 10” was an “overwhelming experience. The way Mr. Bachchan made me feel comfortable and at ease was brilliant. He listened to my story, and I could sense that he was feeling the story, feeling it as if it is his situation and how he would deal with it. He was so humble, and it was just humility that denotes the greatness of this man.” Ayushmann Khurrana also was a part of the show.
Roy is now trying to resolve the issue of homelessness and mental illness. She added, “To do this, we are looking at both curative aspects where we can accommodate people and treat them for their ill-health, so they can feel better, and focusing on preventive aspects, where we are working with the municipal corporation to have primary health centers and people can have easy access to this.”
Added the social activist, “I see people who have lost everything in their lives, not only their health but also their family and wealth, and become completely isolated for this world, and yet they rise again. They dream for another day and a better future; they are just like a phoenix, every person who has battled this mental illness and homelessness is my champion that keeps me motivated always.”
Roy is the founder of Ishwar Sankalp, an NGO for Mentally Ill Homeless People. She has worked for the Hope Foundation as well and is a part of “Kab Tak Rokoge,” an extremely important part of “KBC 10,” because throughout the world mental illness is growing. “With such a tag-line, it really motivates people to push themselves and fight their problems,” said Roy. “My ‘Kab Tak Rokoge’ moment was when I lost my dearest friend and the anchor of this program, Dr. Narayan, within 10 months of starting with this program when I had no job and nothing going for me except the dream I had. I had only two options, either to continue with the program, or shut it down completely. I chose to rise and go ahead with the program.”
