MUMBAI — Yikes! A second season has been actually announced.
Lara Dutta, who dazzled with her sense of humor in “Chalo Dilli” and “Singh Is Bliing” was the reason that attracted me to this supposed action comedy. But it came up as neither a proper actioner nor a good comedy.
A confused hotchpotch of a tale about a tough and morally ho-hum cop Saumya Shukla (Lara Dutta), an ACP (assistant commissioner of police) who is reduced to be a mere poster-girl for the Mumbai police, and a sacrifice-all young woman working in the census department, Netra Patil (Rinku Rajguru—for me this is her second major disappointment after the abominable but hyped “Sairaat” in Marathi), this one heads nowhere.
And that is the saddest part, given the interesting premise of Netra being told that she has cancer and just 100 days to live (which doctor on earth gives such a precise number?—Absurdity #1), and Saumya, a stranger to her, coming to know of this and exploiting her for her own totally selfish ends.
Now Netra has a wish-list: go to Switzerland, have sex and other less important things. An interesting first meeting with Saumya with a nice comic touch begins what seems to be a riveting drama that starts fizzling by the end of episode 3. However, hope is eternal as they say, and so we head towards an end that is greatly inconclusive and pointless, all the way into 8 episodes: action comedy, you see, Lara Dutta for another, keep us waiting…for something…maybe!
Saumya, frustrated by not just her superior (Parmeet Sethi) but also her “caring” husband (Sudhanshu Pandey) of the antinarcotics squad, often takes her own decisions with brazen rebellion, but cannot complain to her superiors about the blatant chauvinism she is facing every time she wants to do something good as a cop. That’s absurdity #2.
Absurdity no. 3 in a long list: Saumya’s informers (When she is not given substantial cases at all, why does she need them?) include a wannabe singer Maddy (Karan Wahi) who she puts up in a flat she owns, and they even sleep together. Some informer, him! Some information, this!
Absurdity no. 4: The ease with which Saumya’s junior colleague Asole (we know where that name comes from!) is kept giving credit for Saumya’s good work by the boss veers between the ridiculous and the nauseating. Susceptible viewers are likely to be conned into thinking of this as a hard-hitting expose on male chauvinism!
Going on: #4, the Narcotics department seems to spend its energy more on finding out about Saumya’s informers than minding their own business.
#5: Netra seems to find everyone’s address and personal data from her office, and attends work at will. She also goes back home at will, where selfish family members exploit her for doing all their work and chores.
#6: Then there is this neighbor (missed the actor’s name) whom she is ready to sleep with, who seems to collect funds to go to Switzerland with the ease of someone arranging money for a meal for two at a 5-star.
#7: Netra gets involved with a bookie (Rajeev Siddharth) and his quirky boss (Makrand Deshpande) who have ongoing friction with a corrupt politician and that is another messy angle. Yes, Saumya too is part of this conspiracy that backfires on Netra.
#8: And believe it or nuts, Netra also becomes the star of Maddy’s video!!
#9: And what about the cancer? No one bothers, and the girl has no symptoms, because of obvious reasons.
To say that the show is a brainless and massive disappointment must be the statement of the web season! Director-writer Ruchi Narain, who has the distinction of doing a lot of work over two decades with not even a tepid success to her name, manages to make another fiasco that is so confused and meanderingly aimless it’s incredible! Here and there, the ‘dialogues’ (Abhishek Dubey) sparkle, but that hardly makes a difference. Of course, the F word and the cuss company have to be there too.
Lara Dutta, playing the most screwed-up (in writing and conception) character of her career, shines only occasionally. Rinku Rajguru does not irritate—occasionally too! Sethi hams and looks a clown, which is shocking. Sudhanshu Pandey is ho-hum. Karan Wahi is over-the-top. Rohini Hattangady is wasted in a caricature. The rest simply do not matter.
Neither does this show named “Blundered”…Oops! Sorry, we meant “Hundred.”
Rating: *1/2
Created, produced and directed by: Ruchi Narain, Taher Shabbir & Ashutosh Shah
Written by: Abhishek Dubey, Ruchi Narain & Abhishek Shah
Starring: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Wahi, Rajeev Siddharth, Jayant Gadekar, Anup Sharma, Arun Nalwade, Rohini Hattangadi, Makrand Deshpande
