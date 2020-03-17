MUMBAI — “I could hear the gunshot from my building when they caught Kasab,” says Sid Makkar, sharing his real-life experience during the 26/11 attacks.
ZEE5’s “State of Siege: 26/11” is set to premiere Mar. 20. Produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures, the gripping narrative provides a first-hand account of the tragedy that befell Mumbai. The series focuses on the NSG commandos and their role, and will shed light on hitherto-unknown facts about the entire incident and share all the untold stories.
Sid Makkar plays the role of a news anchor. Sharing his real-life experience during the attack, he recollects, “When the actual attack happened, I was at home. I still remember when they caught Kasab, I could hear the gunshot and the tire burst from my building, as they were headed towards Malabar Hill which is very close to my house.”
This edge-of-the-seat thriller features an impressive cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar and Jason Shah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.