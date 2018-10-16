MUMBAI— Striking a chord with the masses after playing Lord Krishna in “Mahabharat,” Sourabh Raaj Jain is back on television with “Chandragupta Maurya.”
Jain, who was last seen in “Mahakali” as another deity – Lord Shiva – will break all stereotypes as he has been signed on to play the baddie in his next association with director-producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, as the culmination of the mega-series “Porus” will mark the beginning of a new chapter in “Chandragupta Maurya.”
The actor has already begun shooting. Joked Jain, “I have worked with this unit for the longest part for my previous shows, so they are kind of amused around me on the sets. This particular role is tricky to pull off, so even when I’m not in a shot, I’m making an effort to wear the character like a second skin and behave in a certain way to get the hang of it and own it one day. This role requires me to be perpetually high on energy, so off camera, I’m joking around to everyone’s surprise. They see me differently now, and I’m secretly enjoying the process.”
He went on, “I am thoroughly enjoying my part. I’m trying to break free from the image of God, something I have been long wanting to do. There was always an unsaid responsibility to act in a certain way when I played the role of gods on television as viewers get involved and attached. I’m happiest about the fact that I won’t be giving anymore ‘gyaan’ (advice) now. It’ll be fun.”
