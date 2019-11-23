MUMBAI — Sony SAB’s “Tera Kya Hoga Alia” recently added a lot more twists to the ongoing drama, and to take this madness to a new level, Ketan Singh as Aditya will be seen playing an important character in this romantic comedy series. Entering the show as Alia (Anusha Mishra)’s therapist, Aditya is going to bring some entertaining turns in Alia’s and Alok (Harshad Arora)’s lives.
Jack of all trades, the talented Singh has been a part of the Sony SAB family through shows like “Shankar Jai Kishan” and “Apna News Aayega” earlier. However, it is a little-known fact that before being the lead face of Sony SAB shows, Singh made a mark with his voice and brought magic to every show promo, being the channel voice for Sony SAB.
He has been associated with Sony SAB since 2012 and is even more excited to be a part of “Tera Kya Hoga Alia,” especially considering he gave his voice for the launch promo of the show.
Sharing more about this journey of being a part of the Sony SAB family, Singh said, “I used to be the channel voice for Sony SAB and I still have a really strong bond with the team there. Even now, if there is a new promo, they do call me if they want a specific character voice, and because I do many different voices, they ask me to add some magic to each character.”
“So, “Tera Kya Hoga Alia”’s launch promos and teasers were in my voice and now I’m actually a part of the show through my character of Aditya. It feels amazing to first lend your voice for the show and then actually act in it.”
