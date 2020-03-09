MUMBAI — It has been a Judges’ Day. While Geeta Kapur talked about what Women’s Day meant to her, the other two “India’s Best Dancer” judges, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora, spoke on Holi in a media statement.
Geeta Kapur on Women’s Day:
“I feel Women’s Day should be celebrated every day. I don’t think there should be just one day designated to celebrate a woman, because she makes every day brighter for her family. Women are already strong from the time they are born. The woman who inspires me is my mother Rani Kapur. She is the source of my strength; she has instilled good values in me and also a clear way of looking at life. So, because of her I am where I am.
“However, above all, I also owe a lot to my guide, guru, mentor and friend Farah Khan. She is another woman who has empowered me to be strong in my workspace. So, one has helped me to learn how to live life and another has taught me to work in my life. I don’t think I am at a stage where I can send out a message to the women out there. I can only be grateful to see so many women following their dreams just like I did. I would encourage all the ladies out there to step up and find a space for themselves. Don’t let anyone hinder your path. Go and achieve your goal. God bless!”
Terence Lewis on Holi:
“I love this beautiful festival as it has so much love and joy to offer. The idea is to play with all these colors and bring these colors in our lives, too. However, I believe in saving water and playing Holi with eco-friendly colors. I make sure to be safe and keep the people around me safe too. And of course, Holi and dance go hand-in-hand. So, what’s Holi without a dance party? I play Holi with my friends and I play with organic colors. I generally go to my friends’ places as they have amazing parties.”
Malaika Arora:
“I like to celebrate the day with my close friends and family. I play Holi with dry organic colors and I don’t advocate playing Holi with water. I urge people to not waste water and play with dry organic color powder. It is one of the days when I don’t feel guilty about cheating on my diet, as I cannot resist delicious food items made on this occasion.”
