MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s top-rated show is “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” The 10th season’s grand finale has surprises in store for the viewers, one being that the top seven contestants of “Indian Idol 10” will be performing the “KBC”’s anthem along with host Amitabh Bachchan.
The show started in the year 2000, and this year, with its tenth season, it is completing a remarkable journey of 18 years on Indian television. The song, which will be aired to celebrate 10 glorious seasons of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” is composed by Rohan Vinayak with lyrics by R.D. Tailang. “Indian Idol” started in the year 2004, is also in Season 10, and this is the perfect blend of the two mega-shows coming together.
Both the shows have changed so many people’s lives and entertained millions.
