MUMBAI — The power of music can play an instrumental role in kids’ life by instilling hope and inspiring positive outlook in them. With this objective in mind, Sony YAY!, the kids’ entertainment channel, carried forward its tradition of bringing children closer to the power of music on this World Music Day.
The channel was joined by musicians Rekha Bhardwaj, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal Dadlani, Shaan and Suneeta Rao, who donated autographed musical instruments for kids who otherwise might not have the privilege to access them.
Through this initiative, the musicians and the channel teamed up to empower kids to start their much-awaited musical journey. Bhardwaj donated her digital Ragini for this initiative and Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy autographed an ukulele, a clap box and a guitar. Shaan signed a mandolin for the kids. Since the ‘90s fever is trending, Suneeta Rao has also shown her support by signing a bongo drum.
Leena Lele Dutta, business head, Sony Pictures Networks India, kids’ genre, said, “It's been a tough year for kids. Music has always gone beyond the boundaries of entertainment to being relaxing and healing, thus aiding and empowering kids to overcome any challenges. Our initiative for World Music Day recognizes the need to reinforce the importance of celebrating music among kids. I thank each one of the musical heroes for participating and inspiring hope and positivity in the lives of kids.”
Said Shaan, “Throughout my career, music has always taught me valuable life lessons. It has taught me patience and hard work, and this World Music Day, I hope that children across the world learn the importance of perseverance and adopt the value of hard work. Through this initiative by Sony YAY! I hope we bring inspiration in the lives of these kids.”
Shankar Mahadevan added, “It’s a difficult time for everyone as we all have been spending time at home in isolation. Having ample time at our disposal as we stay indoors, we must put some aside to celebrate a wonderful thing called music. For it is something that can be your friend, philosopher, guide, it can just be with you. So, on World Music Day, create, innovate, introspect and see what kind of talent you have and how much can you nurture it. I am extremely thankful to Sony YAY! and their entire team for helping us embark on this beautiful journey of music together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.