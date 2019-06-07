MUMBAI—India’s first ever ‘global series’ based on the greatest battle fought between Alexander the Great and King Porus, is setting its footprints across the globe. For the first time, Macedonians will be watching Alexander’s story narrated by Indians, because “Porus” has now been licensed in Macedonia bringing it to a full circle as it is the birthplace of Alexander the Great.
After putting Indian television on the world map, syndicating a show that highlights the glorious days of India and its rich culture and heritage, to 11 countries, One Life Studios, a subsidiary of Swastik Productions, has syndicated “Porus” in Macedonia. The serial depicts the story of Alexander and his journey towards India that culminates into the great battle of Hydaspus in 326 BC, in which Porus, the Indian king, stopped Alexander from entering India.
Writer, director and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s vision, interpretation and depiction most recently won the Best Director award at the prestigious 23rd Asian TV Awards held in Malaysia, for “Porus,” besides numerous awards in the last year. This was also the first Indian show that was syndicated to Hulu Japan recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.