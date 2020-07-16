MUMBAI — “India’s Best Dancer,” the most popular dance show of Sony Entertainment Television, is making its grand entry with fresh episodes this weekend. The audience will witness a variety of outstanding performances by the Best Barah (Top 12) contestants along with their choreographers, and will be evaluated by the legendary trio of judges – Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Remo D’Souza. As usual, the show promises high dose of entertainment, laughter and engaging moments with the dynamic hosts Bharti and Haarsh, who get the show off with a witty start.
Bharti, who is known for her humor, candidness and wit, along with her writer-turned-host husband Haarsh, took the opportunity of posing a rather unexpected question to D’Souza. Bharti made an earnest appeal to him and said, “Remo sir, everyone says that you go out of the way to help others. Haarsh and I have identified a house for ourselves that costs Rs. 10.15 crore. We’ve managed to collect 15 lakh, but we request your help with the remaining 10 crore!” Haarsh was quick to add, “We know you will!”
D’Souza could not hold himself back and burst out laughing. Bharti said later, “We really managed to stump Remo sir. He wasn’t expecting this at all. On the whole, it felt really good to be back on the set with so much positive energy. From the contestants to the judges and the crew, all of us are geared up to pick up from where we left off.”
“India’s Best Dancer” starts July 18 as a weekend show on Sony Entertainment Television.
