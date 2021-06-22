MUMBAI — “Jaane de na yaar, you didn’t deserve her (Forget her, she does not deserve you)!” or “Let’s go party and you’ll forget about her!” or even “Be a man and move on!”—how many times have we heard something like this said to men after a break-up?
Traditionally, men have faced harsh criticism for being unfaithful in a relationship, but when circumstances are reversed, it seemingly becomes less of an issue for a woman to be cheating on her man. Whether they like it or not, men can also be hurt, and expecting them to move on immediately while suppressing their emotions is not fair.
Through an interesting promo that brings this imbalance to the fore, the series “Indori Ishq” asks an important question—are our reactions the same when it comes to the rules of love for both sexes?
Speaking about this, director Samit Kakkad said, “Relationships can sustain only if both individuals are equally invested in making it work. With ‘Indori Ishq,’ we’ve highlighted how Kunal falls prey to the cheating ways of Tara, but he’s so madly in love that he is willing to overlook her infidelity. He’s on the verge of losing his self-respect and he unwittingly pushes himself into a world of pain. However, the reactions from society would have been far worse had the tides been turned in Tara’s favor and it is this stereotype that we are aiming to shatter with this narrative.”
MX Player’s Original Series, “Indori Ishq,” takes us through a lovelorn GenZ man’s journey of unrequited love and his being the victim in an unfaithful relationship.
This 9-episode drama stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari in the lead.
Watch the trailer here:
