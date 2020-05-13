MUMBAI — What is life without some fun and craziness? Staying true to this mantra, Voot soon launches a new original, “Go Fun Yourself” that will not only tickle your funny bone but also bring out your humorous side with a slew of funny and madcap challenges. The showcase of fun and laughter will be hosted by the feisty and witty Kusha Kapila.
Known to make people laugh out loud with her funny and relatable content, Kapila has broken the internet, be it with her perfect impersonation of a south Delhi girl or the nosy neighbor aunties. Every week, Kapila will throw fun and exciting challenges at people and ask them to upload their videos on the platform. The best entries will get featured in the show, with her providing entertaining commentary all through it, ensuring that “Go Fun Yourself” has India’s funniest videos together in one place.
Excited about the association, Kapila said, “I have always believed that a healthy dose of fun and laughter can make you forget your problems and worries. In times when we are stuck at home and are finding ways to cheer ourselves up, I am delighted to be a part of this show and am looking forward to making India laugh-out-loud with me.”
