MUMBAI—Buzz is that Kritika Kamra, better known by the names of her characters like Aarohi or Chandrakanta, is all set to return to the small screen after her film debut with “Mitron.” The actor is said to have been in touch with the production house Panorama Entertainment to play a cameo on “Pyaar Ke Papad,” which was recently launched on Star Bharat.
Kamra will enter the show as Shivika’s childhood friend, who will fall in love with Omkar and will try to impress him. A love triangle is sure to be in the making.
As of now, Kamra will neither confirm nor deny this news.
