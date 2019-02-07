MUMBAI— Star Bharat’s show “Pyaar Ke Papad,” on air from Feb. 18, is an exceptional rom-com: it is different from the regular saas-bahu dramas; a story of the unique pair of sasur and damaad (father-in-law and son-in-law). The journey of Omkaar will show how a banker convinces Trilokinath, a temple priest, to marry his daughter off to him.
Rumour has it that the show is inspired from the 1986 “Chameli Ki Shaadi,” starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh, directed by Basu Chaterjee and presented by Prakash Mehra. Pankaj Kapur and Amjad Khan played key roles. Singh played a strong feminist role, a pioneering kind then, and even today, daughter Sara Ali Khan considers this comedy as her mother’s favorite film for her.
The Kanpur-based “Pyaar Ke Papad” will be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, love and struggle against orthodox beliefs in society. The show will see Aashay Mishra, Swardha Thigale and Akhilendra Mishra in lead roles.
