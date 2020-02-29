MUMBAI — Isha Koppikar, who also made her entertainment foray with Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema, shot to fame as the “Khallas” girl with her appearance in Ram Gopal Varma’s “Company.”
After an intended sabbatical after marriage to Timmy Narang, Koppikar, also a mother to five year-old Rianna Narang, preferred to be low-key and handpick her projects. Now we have learned that she will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in the role of an inspector-general in Prawaal Raman’s web venture for ZEE 5 that will release this year.
This web series also marks the web entertainment debut of Neil Nitin Mukesh, who will play a con artiste accused of murder, kidnapping and identity theft. Koppikar has previously acted in web series like “Fixerr,” “White Matter” and this year in Ram Gopal Varma’s untitled web series, wherein she will once again essay the role of a cop as the lead protagonist.
Koppikar has an uncanny affinity for a cop’s role, as seen over the past three years with “Keshava” in Telugu, “Kavacha” in Kannada and “Fixerr.” Of course, her most successful film remains the 2005 “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum” (2005), in which she again played a ruthless cop.
Says Koppikar, “When Prawaal Raman narrated the script, I was fascinated with how the plot is time-bound and will get the audiences to put on their thinking caps. It’s a cat-and-mouse game where there is an intellectually stimulating chase equally juggled between the protagonist and the antagonist, both of whom are equally intelligent. The content is captivating and has many layers. Somehow, the thriller genre has always excited me and the cop role is something that comes very naturally to me. This cop role is unlike what mostly writers sketch. She is not an abusive loud cop. The true power is not in loudness but in the gravitas and position.”
Raman adds, “Isha and I worked in “Darna Mana Hai” (2003) and I had found her to be an excellent actor—one of those pragmatic dedicated ones, and her films and her journey till now are proof. We both continued working and remained in touch and finally we reunite after so many years. This is really something I’m very excited about. She really fits the character and I’m excited about both dedicated actors Isha and Neil working towards contributing a lot while essaying the characters. Thankfully, my first digital film is with ZEE5 and I’m excited about how it is raising the bars and leaving no stone unturned to make sure quality is maintained in every aspect.”
Neil Nitin Mukesh had earlier stated, “The story is based on one of the biggest prison breaks in India and my character will have multiple personalities. Prawaal Raman challenges me as an actor. Prawaal was making a film on a similar subject earlier and I wanted to be part of that film, but things didn’t pan out. I feel it’s almost karmic to get a call from him when he was tackling the same subject for the web. My character is multi-dimensional. I will be playing seven shades of grey with one character.”
The multi-star web series’ plot revolves around the twists and turns involved in the escape of the most notorious prisoners detained in one of most secure Indian jails.
