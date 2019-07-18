MUMBAI—The team of Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein,” has taken steps to initiate the encouragement of sign language. To educate its viewers, Sony TV has come up with a website that helps one understand sign language. The show’s title means, “Through gestures.”
All the artistes of the channel, like Mudit Nayar, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Ashnoor Kaur, Paridhi Sharma, Ashi Singh, Randeep Rai, Kiran Karmakar, Swati Shah, Rishina Kandhari and others, have come together to show their support by putting pictures on social media of the T-shirt with their name written in sign language on it.
You can also check out how to say your name through sign language by clicking on the link; www.ishaaronishaaronmein.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.