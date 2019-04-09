MUMBAI—“Kitchen Champions,” anchored by Arjun Bijlani for Aapka Colors, has been garnering eyeballs due to the special guests that grace the show every week, competing with each other to win points from the kids who are judging their cooking skills.
While all the Who’s-Who have already participated in the show, we hear that the next in line are none other than single mother, Juhi Parmar (who will be competing with) and Manasi Parekh. The episode has been planned to be one of three generations of women. Parmar and Parekh will be participating with their respective mothers, but their respective daughters Samairra and Nirvi will also make an appearance on the episode.
Parmar has become one of the most sought-after mommy bloggers in the industry, besides being a certified Tarot reader and actress, while Manasi, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of “URI: The Surgical Strikes” and her workout and Yoga videos with daughter Nirvi are a rage.
