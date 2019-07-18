MUMBAI—Over its first two seasons, ALT Balaji’s erotic anthology web series “Gandii Baat” was the talk of the town for its controversial content and bold scenes. As fans continue to wait in eager anticipation and speculate about what could come their way in the upcoming season, a leaked clip of an intimate scene between Lalit Bisht and hottie Sheeva Rana from Season 3 is taking rounds on social media. Amidst the ongoing controversy, Bisht came forth to express his disappointment over the situation.
He said, “It was really disheartening when I came to know that the video clip of my intimate scene with Sheeva got leaked. I felt bad initially, but now I am fine as it’s not a real-life video that got leaked. It was just a scene I am really proud to perform it with ease as our director made us so comfortable during the shoot.”
Love and lust meet on “Gandii Baat 3” to stir sexual preferences and equations that are taboo, weird, exciting, crazy at the same time often considered progressive in this ever-changing society. ALTBalaji has made it a habit of making bold content and producer Ekta Kapoor, let us not forget, had made the erotic thriller “Love Sex And Dhoka” way back in 2010. Among her other big-screen enterprises were the “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum” franchise that took off in 2005, “The Dirty Picture” in 2011, “Great Grand Masti” in 2013 and the “Ragini MMS” franchise that is also a web series now.
