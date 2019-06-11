MUMBAI—Human beings divide themselves by caste, creed, culture and countries, but what is always undivided is love. It is all-encompassing and has surmounted obstacles of age, gender and distance but has yet to break the shackles of caste. A television adaptation of the Marathi hit “Sairat” presents a new romantic social drama titled “Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki.”
Jointly produced by Shaika Telefilms and Cockcrow Entertainment, the show narrates a riveting love saga with a fresh pairing of Kinshuk Vaidya and debutant Pranali Rathod. Essaying a powerful negative role will be veteran Sai Ballal. Set to premiere Jun. 18, the new fictional property will air weekdays.
Unfolding against the rural backdrop of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, this tale of forbidden love traces the journey of Badal and Suman, who belong to different castes and fight for their love against the oppressive system prevalent in their society. Pursuing the hopes and struggles of these two lovers, the romantic drama attempts to gently highlight the harsh realities of casteism that continue to oppress even today.
At the show launch, Kinshuk Vaidya said, “I feel overwhelmed to be a part of “Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki” that has been adapted from a cinematic jewel-like “Sairat.” My character is a simple boy who has grown up dealing with the issue of caste differences all his life. But this grave reality is actualized when he falls in love with a girl named Suman, who belongs to a caste that is different from his. I have always wished to bring diversity in my roles, and I hope viewers find this new character as interesting as I do.”
“I urge my fans and viewers to please tune in to the show by subscribing to the Zee bouquet of channels, as per the new TRAI mandate. After all, Zee is the No. 1 network for family entertainment, a one-stop shop with programs of interest for every member of the family.”
Talking about her debut, Pranali Rathod said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my television journey. I am so grateful to & TV and my producers. My character is a young, adventurous, and modern girl who has grown up in luxury but believes in staying grounded, with all the traditional values in her. She happens to fall in love with a boy who belongs to a different caste. Despite facing high family resistance, her love stays true, and she is not afraid of the consequences they might face. They don’t want to run away from the truth but want to fight to change the mindset of those around them.”
“Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki” will present a Hindi rendition of the original film’s hit title song that will serve as the show’s title-track too, as sung by Yasser Desai and Aishwariya Pandit. It will be available across music streaming platforms in India.
