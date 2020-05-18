MUMBAI — Disney+ Hotstar launched a unique online dance competition titled “Home Dancer” and roped in Jacqueline Fernandez as the face of the show and popular TV celebrity Karan Wahi as host of the show. Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to offer a unique opportunity for dance lovers to showcase their moves from the comfort of their homes.
Wahi, a youth icon, will bring his infectious humor and energy to the show as its host. With the premiere of the pilot episode slated for May 25, you can get ready to dance away your lockdown blues as submissions have begun. While sharing their excitement, Fernandez and Wahi urged viewers across India to put on their dancing shoes and participate in “Home Dancer.”
Fernandez said, “I am elated to launch Disney+Hotstar’s unique dance competition, “Home Dancer.” As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul. This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers. As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes every week.”
Wahi added, “While I have hosted iconic dance shows in the past, I’m extremely excited to host this one, because I haven’t done anything like this before. We’re all adjusting to spending a lot of time with family and doing domestic chores while we’re stuck at home. We desperately need outlets of expression and “Home Dancer” is just that opportunity. Dance is such a big part of our culture, and this show will draw you in with its raw appeal.”
To participate in the show, participants can login to the Disney+ Hotstar app, select the theme of the week and choose any one of the pre-loaded tracks to submit their respective 60-90 second dance videos on the microsite. Viewers will be given the chance to vote for the winners. Spanning a period of five weeks, there will be a cash prize of INR 4 lakh up for grabs every week.
For more details, visit https://homedancer.hotstar.com
