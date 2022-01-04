The handsome actor Jay Soni is soon adding another feather to his cap, given that the hunk just completed shooting for a short film.
When asked why he decided to do the film, Soni revealed: “I agreed to do the film, because the concept was quite interesting. It’s a French project, and I liked the character I was offered. Also, short films give you freedom, which you do not get in television.”
Talking more about his character, Soni said: “In ‘Backpack,’ I am playing the character of a singer and musician who is not successful in life. However, he is very keen and determined that one day he will be successful.”
And, while the film will be shown digitally, Soni says he is optimistic about the medium given the freedom it allows.
“There is more scope with web content, because there are no restrictions. My character in this web series is a smoker, and this will be the first time I am shown smoking onscreen,” Soni added.
Interestingly, his neighbor and friend actor Kunal Thakkur is also a part of the film.
Soni said: “Kunal Thakkur is a very good friend of mine, who is also my neighbor. He did great work in ‘Backpack’ and handled the production very well.”
It seems that his character in “Backpack” has changed Soni’s emotions, considering he now wants to play a different role on TV next time.
“I’m actually on the lookout for a character who is spoiled and misbehaves. Basically, I want to play a spoiled brat,” Soni revealed.
Well, we’re sure you’ll do a fab job with it, Jay!
