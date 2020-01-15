MUMBAI — After ruling the television screen and making everyone believe that there is no role that she can’t perform, Jennifer Winget once again takes up a challenging assignment. She will be seen in ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s “Code M.” The two OTT platforms dropped the trailer of the action-packed drama filled with a lot of twists and suspense.
Winget plays the character of Major Monica Mehra, a military lawyer, whose sole purpose is cracking Code M. The actress, who is making her digital debut, will be seen doing some serious action and delivering heavy ‘dialogues’ with panache. The web-series was launched today, Jan. 15, on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.
Rajat Kapoor as Colonel Suryaveer Chauhan, Commandant of the army base, a family friend of Monica’s but a no-nonsense person who cuts off all personal emotions while on duty, and Tanuj Virwani as Angad Sandhu, Monica’s ex-boyfriend, also are in the series.
Produced by Juggernaut Productions and directed by Akshay Choubey, the story revolves around an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating the open-and-shut case of a militant encounter. The incident involves the killings of an officer and two militants that further sees the mother of the militants set herself ablaze. Out to find what really happened, Monica sets out on a path to discover the truth which leads to a twist in the tale as the young woman decides to side with justice and investigate deeper to uncover inconvenient truths.
Winget said, “It’s exciting to see the response that the show is already receiving only into the trailer release. It’s what makes the launch even more special. I seem to have lucked out with “Code M”—I couldn’t have asked for better! I believe in experimenting with the characters I play and tend to only take up projects that excite me. Audiences have so far seen me in a romantic drama or a revenge saga and now they will see me as Major Monica, who will go to any extent to serve the nation. It’s new for me and I hope the viewers appreciate this new avatar and binge-watch all episodes!”
