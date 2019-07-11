MUMBAI—The next episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s “The Kapil Sharma Show” promises to be a fun and entertaining watch for viewers who will see Jimmy Sheirgill make an appearance with Mahie Gill and Saurabh Shukla. The actors will be seen on the popular comedy show promoting their new film “Family of Thakurganj.”
Taking about his experiences in the industry, Sheirgill revealed a very cute memory that he cherishes from his time he was shooting with Gulzar, who acknowledged his performance in the 1996 movie “Maachis” in a unique manner.
In conversation with Kapil Sharma, Shergill shared that Gulzar gave him orange candy toffees to acknowledge his exceptional acting skills in a particular shot! The actor said, “Gulzar-saab gave me two toffees for my performance in a shot. I was new in the industry and very young and, someone as legendary as him giving me something even as little as an orange candy was also a big deal for me.” The actor added, “The toffee was so special for me that I thought, ‘How can I eat it?’” Sheirgill thus considered the toffee a notable part of his career and he kept it with him as a unique memory. We wonder if he has still has it today!
