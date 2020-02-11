MUMBAI — Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri have been roped in for the dramatic love story set in Mumbai’s film industry in the 1970s, revolving around the relationship between a struggling filmmaker and a top female actor.
Jio Studios and Vishesh Films have roped in south actress Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri for their first collaboration in the digital space. The web series is being directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.
While Tahir will play the upcoming filmmaker, south sensation Amala Paul will essay the role of the superstar.Talking about the show, Mahesh Bhatt says, “I trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world. Our first web show goes on floors with Amala, Tahir and Amrita, and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.”
The filmmaker also tweeted a photograph of himself along with the actors. He wrote: “The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors.”
Director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj wrote, “To new beginnings! Commencing my digital debut with jiostudios visheshfilms web series, a dramatic love story set in the 70s.”
Expressing his excitement, Bhasin tweeted, “Super excited about kick starting this series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood.”
Amala Paul posted, “And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood, what more could have I asked for my Bollywood and digital debut.”
Amrita Puri put in, “Best start to 2020! So thrilled to be part of this dramatic love story. Playing out my dream of being part of 70s Bollywood era.”
Our simple question is: how long will Bhatt-saab keep put churning semi-autobiographical stories of his relationship with Parveen Babi? Or, are we mistaken this time?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.