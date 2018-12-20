MUMBAI—Juhi Parmar is looking younger by the day, but this past birthday (Dec. 14) saw an addition made to her kitty of talents. Parmar has taken up Tarot card reading and has recently completed her advanced course in it. Learning from tarot expert Munisha Khatwani, who is also playing her sister-in-law in the show “Tantra,” the actress plans to take up Tarot Card reading professionally.
Speaking about this, Parmar told a leading daily, “Through the ups and downs in my own journey, I have realized that healing is the most important aspect of leading a happy life. Hence, my resolution this year has been to take steps towards learning, especially if it leads towards healing. Tarot reading is just the first step in this path. There are many more steps I’ll be taking in my own spiritual growth and learning, which are all towards becoming a healer. I don’t only want to give predictions, but also to walk down a path where I am able to give advice to people on how to heal from their pain and wounds, because I have been through it and I know how difficult those days and nights can be.”
Speaking about how Tarot will not be just a hobby, Parmar said, “I already had a lot of people who had spoken to me and told me that they were waiting for me to complete my course so that I could do Tarot reading for them. This definitely isn’t just a hobby, and I have already started pursuing it professionally.”
The actress also took to her social media to thank Khatwani and wrote: “In this day and age, it’s rare to find someone so genuine and so helpful. From coming over to my house to teach me tarot to our on set tarot session, Munisha you have really gone out of your way and I feel blessed to have you as my teacher. And the lovely decks you have gifted me are a cherry on top as not only do you teach me, but you also spoil me. Rarely do we see someone with such a beautiful heart inside out and I have to say I truly have the best teacher anyone can get!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.