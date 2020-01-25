The list of celebrities joining the short-video platform TikTok, is increasing by day. Recently, Kapil Sharma, who is already a part of TikTok community, introduced Anil Kapoor to the platform and the latter created his first video with the king of comedy.
In the video, the ageless actor expresses his happiness on joining the platform and says that he has got a few surprises for his fans and asks them to keep a lookout for his videos on TikTok!
Anil Kapoor is joined by Richa Chadha in the list of celebs who like to TikTok. Known for her versatility in the Indian movies, Richa shared her first video stating that she is thrilled to finally be a part of the community and she has joined the platform to “have fun, make fun and be funny!”
In her second video, Richa is seen grooving to the superhit song ‘Illegal Weapon,’ which is also a very popular track amongst the TikTok community.
Anil Kapoor and Richa Chadha join the other popular celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshkmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are now on TikTok to engage and connect with their fans.
TikTok is the world’s most popular destination for creating and sharing short-form mobile videos. TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and spread joy, directly from a hand-held device, by enabling everyone to be a creator.
