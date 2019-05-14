MUMBAI—The next episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s “The Kapil Sharma Show” will see the iconic badminton couple, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, have a fun time with host Kapil Sharma. As the show progressed, Saina and Kashyap could not help falling off their seats laughing, tickled by Kapil’s jokes, while they also shared insights from their personal lives.
Sharma also wittily shared incidents from his married life in a hilarious manner. Archana Puran Singh had commented once that Sharma is a changed man after marriage – but his sense of humor hasn’t changed one bit.
Commenting on the wedding, Sharma noted, “You know, there were only 40 people at Saina’s and Kashyap’s wedding. When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married, they also hosted 40 people. Same was the case with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as well. I wanted to understand, are these the same 40 people who attended all three weddings?”
When Nehwal and Kashyap were discussing their marriage functions, Sharma excitedly revealed that he himself did not know the number of guests who turned up for the event. He wittingly remarked, “My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5000 people, but while I gazed around, I could only see about 40 to 50 people who I knew personally. Marriages in India are always grand affairs with the presence of a lot of distant relatives, acquaintances and others turning up, and it is no different with the stars as well.”
Kashyap proposed to Nehwal on screen with the song, “Hamein Tumse Pyaar Kitna” which was loved by the audience. The fact that the couple has been best friends since the age of 12 was also highlighted. Nehwal also said that “The Kapil Sharma Show” was her favorite, which she watches with her entire badminton team to boost their performances because of the laughter quotient!
