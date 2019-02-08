MUMBAI— Kartikey Malviya, who is essaying the role of Chandragupta on Sony Entertainment Television’s show “Chandragupta Maurya,” has been undergoing intense training for the current track in the show. Last week, he was seen undergoing archery and underwater training. The young actor is putting in a lot of effort to bring his character to life. Recently, he was seen in the get-up of a sadhu on sets, as a part of his planning to defeat Dhananand.
Malviya said, “I have disguised as a sadhu, and it took an hour and a half for me to get ready. I was getting really bored while the make-up was going on as I don’t like sitting in one place, but I understand that it is the character’s demand. It is hectic to get into a completely different look, but at the same time, I enjoy the process. I’m lucky to play the role of Chandragupta, as I get to play multiple characters, be it a sainik, a fighter, a sadhu or a beggar, and it gives me an opportunity to show my acting skills to my fans as every character has a different requirement.”
