MUMBAI — Ullu App, the streaming platform, has been regularly releasing original series and short films. After “Smartphone” starring Hina Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi, the channel is releasing another interesting web series titled “Kasak” June 5.
For the uninitiated, “Kasak” is inspired by the life of nurse Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug, who was in a vegetative state since she was raped in a Mumbai hospital. “Hate Story 4” actress Ihana Dhillon is playing the rape victim. Minissha Lamba, who forays into the digital space with “Kasak” plays her long-lost friend, who files a mercy petition for her.
Ullu App has seen a threefold jump in traffic and subscribers recently. Ullu Digital CEO Vibhu Agarwal said, “We are excited with such enlargements in not only viewer’s engagement but also in customer acquisitions. As an OTT platform, Ullu is happy and extremely contended to be able to entertain all.”
The series also features Vineet Raina, Taniya Chatterjee, Sharhaan Singh, Rio Kapadia, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Gargi Patel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.