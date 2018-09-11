MUMBAI—Love makes us do the most unanticipated and unfathomable things.. While history is replete with heroic love stories of young lovers, they inspire the future generations with their immortal love. Witness the power of romance as the epitome of love comes knocking and Mumbai receives its never-seen-before, larger-than-life installation of romance in the form of a 23 feet-tall sculpture of two lovers in an iconic pose. This is to be unveiled by Esha Deol and her hubby Bharat Takhtani.
Television’s epic love saga “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” is about to launch its ‘Sculpture of Love’ and Star Plus is leaving no stone unturned to make the event an unforgettable and memorable affair. Watch your favorite stars unveil the flamboyant sculpture depicting the magical embodiment of love!
This enormous sculpture is the result of 45 days of hard work and deliberation. It was made in Kolkata by the renowned sculptor Bhabatosh Sutar with a team of 20 working day and night. The curtain went up Sept. 10, uncovering the silhouette structure across 10 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad. The people will witnessed the enormous image of a couple that is madly in love and have their gaze fixated at each other
Expressing their delight at the unveiling, the Takhtanis said, “We are glad that Star Plus gave us this opportunity to unveil this statuette of love and romance. In our fast-paced lives, this idol with the iconic pose will make us stop and think about love. We are sure this is going to be a new selfie point for all the lovers here.”
The show begins Sept. 25 on Star Plus.
