MUMBAI—Contestant Sanoj Raj from Bihar is the very first crorepati of the 11th season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” The soft-spoken Raj held on to the coveted Hot Seat, battling question after question with patience and determination.
An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) aspirant, Raj is currently based in Delhi, preparing for his qualifying exams. He believes that with an IAS position, comes the power to bring about a change. His interests lie in policy-making and implementation. He wants to make policies regarding health and environment.
According to him, there is a need for stronger policies regarding rainwater harvesting, proper drainage systems in villages and plantation of more trees. When it comes to health, he wants to focus on the issue of malnutrition and promotion of organic and natural farming.
Raj believes in simple living and high thinking. His thoughts and ideologies impressed Bachchan, who was appreciative of the fact that we need such strong-minded and knowledgeable young guns to positively channelize the future of our country.
But the best part about this episode was the moment when Raj was faced with the vital one crore question. The confident young man knew the answer and yet used the last remaining lifeline to everyone’s surprise. When asked why he chose the lifeline when he knew the answer, Raj humbly mentioned that since he would not be able to use the lifeline for the seven-crore question, he may as well use it rather than letting it go waste! The audience and Bachchan were thus in splits, as Raj made history.
On becoming the first crorepati of the season, the visibly-happy winner said, “I am feeling ecstatic on this win. It’s a landmark moment in my life, and I only intend to move further hereon to achieve many more milestones. I believe hard work, passion, and dedication towards your goals will make the process of achieving them a lot more enjoyable. At present, my joy is short-lived, as I am focusing on my UPSC exams, which, as scheduled, start next week.”
