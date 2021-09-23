LOS ANGELES — Actor Khalid Abdalla has been roped in to play the role of Dodi Al-Fayed in the award winning series 'The Crown.’
According to Variety.com, the 'Kite Runner' actor will play the role of Egyptian department store heir Dodi, the lover of late Diana, Princess of Wales, in the hotly anticipated fifth season of the series.
Actor Salim Daw has been cast as Dodi's father Mohommed Al-Fayed.
The makers of the Netflix series haven't confirmed if the upcoming episodes will show the car crash in Paris which killed Diana and Dodi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.