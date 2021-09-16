MUMBAI — Aapka Colors’ “Dance Deewane,” this week, is set to raise the bar of entertainment to another level as the two widely-loved shows of Aapka Colors—the other being “Khatron Ke Khiladi”— will be coming together for a “Mahasangam” episode.
Judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, along with Rohit Shetty, hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya, will be joined by the daredevil finalists of “Khatron Ke Khiladi”—Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh. The episode is going to be filled with madness, stunts and breathtaking dance performances.
In this episode, Bijlani will be seen donning the host’s cap yet again. The viewers have often seen him in the previous seasons of the show, flirting with Dixit. This time around too he will be sharing few fun moments with the gorgeous judge and shaking a leg with third generation contestant, Soochna, while performing a “Lavani” dance.
Bijlani says, “Being on the sets of “Dance Deewane” is like a homecoming to me. I have been associated as a host with this show for last two seasons and would have hosted this year as well, had I not been shooting for “Khatron Ke Khiladi.” I had lot of fun shooting the Mahasangam episode as it brought back a lot of memories and I am sure that it will be a memorable weekend for the viewers.”
