MUMBAI—Over the last 13 years, Rohit Shetty’s iconic movie series “Golmaal” has crossed the fourth installment and we will soon have a fifth. From Gopal’s bossy behavior to Madhav’s wicked plans and the banter between the trio; the five pranksters have always managed to tickle our funny bone.
So what if we were to tell you that the fun doesn’t have to stop at the movie series?
Nickelodeon, one of India’s leading kid’s entertainment franchise, has joined hands with Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez to open up a whole new world through their latest venture, “Golmaal Junior.” The show will recreate the magic of the iconic movies through tailor-made animation to appeal to kids and will showcase it on the kid’s channel, Sonic. It will start airing May 13.
This is Shetty’s second “little” version of his successful film franchises after his “Little Singham” that aired on Discovery Kids India last May. In a quirky teaser, Rohit Shetty plays a part to introduce the Junior gang.
The show will bring your favorite “Golmaal” characters in an all-new animated avatar, maintaining the quirkiness of the original characters. Here is the character sketch of the “Golmaal Junior” gang:
Gopal: Once bossy, always bossy, so is junior Gopal. The grin on the face of the junior may hint at his mischievous motives.
Laxman: An extremely lovable character and a confidante to his ‘Gopu,’ he will be seen in a nerdy look with a mushroom haircut and circular spectacles. It will be interesting to see if this Laxman also stammers and awes us with his cute gestures.
Madhav: Junior Madhav is as smart and wicked as the senior one. With a notorious look on his face, he creates chaos among the five.
Lucky: The junior Lucky has still not got lucky! The silent member of the senior gang remains silent in this junior gang too, but this time with a big belly and a lollipop!
Laxman 2: “Aap hi hamare pillar ho, lost and found memory ke chillar ho ... Aap hi hamare Johnny, aur aap hi hamare Lever ho.” Remember the “chillar shayari” (trivial poetry) of Laxman 2? With a messy avatar, it will be interesting to watch if this Laxman also has the cheap rhymes of his senior counterpart.
Watch the teaser of "Golmaal Junior" here.
