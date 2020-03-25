MUMBAI — The all-girls web drama “Four More Shots Please” is set for a second season and the four girls have this to say:
Kirti Kulhari: “The concept of the Amazon Original “Four More Shots Please!” intrigued me from day one, and my excitement doubles when we started the shoot of Season 2.”
“Personally, 2019 has been a milestone for me, starting with the phenomenal success of “Four More Shots Please!” and then being part of some of the biggest films of the year, like “Mission Mangal.” I believe that each viewer will see a little bit of themselves in each character and I really hope they love the second season as much as they did the first.”
Bani J.: “I’ve said this a couple times before, and would like to repeat it because it felt serendipitous to me that I was approached to play Umang. Not because she has an affinity to lift weights, but because of her journey, her story and this unshakable conviction with which she does things in her life: uprooting herself from home, being in love, being herself.”
“The more time I get to play and be Umang, the more completely I am able to understand and create of her. It’s an unusual and quite cool experience for me, being able to play the same character for seasons in a go. It’s hard to explain but I think when people watch they’ll get it.”
Maanvi Gagroo: “Life comes to a full circle as we are all set to launch the second season. This show, particularly Siddhi, is very close to my heart, and after shooting for two seasons, I can now understand Siddhi Patel better and why she does what she does. She is a relatable inspiration each time she turns her weaknesses into her biggest strengths. This is our labor of love and we are certain that it will receive a lot of love from our audiences.”
Sayani Gupta: “The second season feels nothing less than coming back in a familiar environment and striving to do something even bigger, better, deeper than the first season. There is a special charm in reuniting and collaborating with the same gang of co-actors, makers and creators.”
“The first season was infinitely successful and received unprecedented love. It truly is beyond dreams that a forward, rule-bending show like this receives so much love and craze from fans from all across the board, from all parts of the country and different parts of the world and from all age groups and gender. It also surpassed all preconceived notions that a show made by women on women would be about male-bashing.”
Each character had something people could relate to and connect with—the beauty of “Four More Shots Please!” is that it celebrates four women who are so different, not only in the way they look physically, but also in their personalities. The women in the show are flawed but they completely own it. The show also celebrates women with agency, which is the need of the hour.”
“Every girl out there should have the right to choose her life-course backed by education and strive for financial independence. The second season will be twice as special. You will see the girls having more fun, the friendship growing deeper and fierceness growing stronger. It is also about accepting their vulnerabilities. I can’t wait for the fans who have been writing in everyday for the second season, to watch the show!”
The first season gained massive support from the audiences when it was released. The second season will launch Apr. 17 on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. The trailer launch will be held Mar. 31.
Synopsis:
Four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Women will always be women—the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other little more fiercely and choose themselves over society’s expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.