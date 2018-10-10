MUMBAI— The dynamic Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are all set to make this season the best one yet, just by embracing their entertaining and hilarious selves.
The most-awaited show of the year, “Koffee with Karan” that debuts on Oct. 21, will witness a series of megastars being as candid as it gets. Akshay Kumar decided to share the couch with a fellow fitness-freak friend Ranveer Singh. Several celebs in combination have already made the show a pre-release hit.
The Kumar and Singh episode, due to air on Nov. 11, is already being hailed as one of the most exciting ever and the behind-the-scenes have already taken the fans by surprise and left us wanting for more. This episode is undoubtedly expected to be one of the most-loved episodes owing to the actors’ unique looks and enthusiasm alike.
Kumar recently took to his social media to indulge in some PDA as Singh and himself plant a peck on Karan Johar’s cheeks and captioned it saying. “Not much of a koffee person but the only time I make an exception as @karanjohar knows how to brew it to perfection. Was super fun sharing the couch with @RanveerOfficial #KoffeeWithKaran.”
