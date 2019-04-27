MUMBAI—Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s larger-than-life mythological love story “RadhaKrishn” is currently topping the TRP (viewer ratings) charts. The show,
The show, which recently witnessed major track, wherein Krishn first fought off the spider demon and then killed the demon Keshi sent by maternal uncle Kans, naming the spot “Keshi Ghat,” will now see Krishn saving true love once again.
Radha gets suspicious of Chandravali’s to-be groom Soham, but she is not able to stop the ceremony taking place. That is where Krishn steps in and tests the boy on whether he can recite Chandravali’s favorite poems. Upon his gently putting a hand upon his head, he reveals the truth of not being Chandravali’s real lover. And Krishn saves real love from being doomed.
The Hotstar show has been termed one of the best in recent times.
