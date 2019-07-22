MUMBAI—With the whole journey of the Star Plus show, “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” being about making new happy beginnings, the father-daughter duo Sikander and Kullfi who recently reunited after a long time. To celebrate their reunion, Kullfi and Sikander are all set to visit the darbar of the Almighty, the Gurudwara, in the city together to seek blessings from Babaji. In order to mark the day as special, the duo will also take part in ‘seva,’ where they will be serving food to the other devotees at the Gurudwara.
Mohit Malik, who plays Sikander, said, “We are all very happy that our show has been doing very well. That’s why I, personally, wanted to visit the Gurudwara. This visit is special because I am going to seek blessings with my on-screen daughter, Aakriti Sharma (Kullfi). It is after long that the father and daughter have united on the show, which is something everybody has been craving for, too.”
Ever since daughter Kullfi and Sikander have learned that they are related by blood, there has not been a single moment where they could stay away from each other. Every time some or the other obstacle would tear them apart, but this time, Sikander and Kullfi are at the darbar of Babaji, seeking blessings.
The whole idea of ‘seva’ is to be a part of community service, and it will be a vision to catch them together. Earlier, Sikander and Kullfi also watched the Punjabi film “Shadaa” together and the audience loved how they are spending more and more time.
Strange how real and reel interplay on television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.