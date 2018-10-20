MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show “Ye Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain,” which traverses through the 1990s will soon welcome a new member to its series.
Kumar Sanu, the melodious singer, will be making an appearance on the show. The audience is in for a treat as Sanu, popularly known to have sung the beautiful title track of the show, “Ye Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain,” will once again give his voice to this popular series. He will be seen singing at a program in college. As per the track, after winning the elections, Naina will decides to organize a Dandiya event and invites Sanu to college to sing popular ‘garba’ numbers for the students.
Sanu said, “I have been a part of this beautiful show since the very beginning, and those memories are still fresh. Singing the title-track of this popular series was an amazing experience then and being a part of this show once again feels great. I am excited to make an appearance on the show with popular ‘garba’ numbers for viewers. I am looking forward to this wonderful experience.”
