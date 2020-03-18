MUMBAI — After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions by its child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs,” is back with season 8.
The new season has Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and popular anchor Maniesh Paul. This weekend, the audience were in for a treat with popular hits of Laxmikant-Pyarelal being showcased and veteran music director Pyarelal Sharma gracing the show with wife Sunila.
Right after contestant Tanishka Sarkar’s performance on “Dafliwale” (“Sargam”), Kumar Sanu revealed a secret about Pyarelal. He revealed how Pyarelal refused to take up any project after the demise of his musical partner Laxmikant. Sanu said, “Everyone in the industry got to know that Pyarelal-ji was refusing each and every film he was being offered. Many singers, including me, tried to convince him, but he just wouldn’t agree!”
He went on, “One day, I went to his place and asked him to bless me with his music arrangements for my movie “Utthaan.” He refused again, but when I sang a few lines of one song, his wife Sunila-ji came out and told Pyarelal- ji that he has to accept my offer. I would really like to thank Sunila-ji for convincing her husband to help me. Finally, Pyarelal-ji agreed, but with the condition that we will use live musicians for all the acoustic music. I felt really blessed!”
The audience had a gala time with songs from the 1960s to the ‘80s being sung by the contestants. While Ananya Sharma stunned everyone with “Bindiya Chamkegi” (“Do Raaste”), Aryananda sang “Satyam Shivam Sundaram.”
Udit Narayan also opened up about his break with Laxmikant-Pyarelal. “I used to go to Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s recordings for almost two years, expecting a big break, whenever I would get time. He would always welcome me without questioning why I keep coming every day. Songs like “Om Shanti Om” and “Dafliwale” were recorded in front of me and I was like a small fish in the huge ocean in front of these legends."
"One fine day in the recording studio, I gathered courage and told Pyarelal-ji, ‘Today I am not going to leave until you hear me!” And when he agreed, I was very happy and I sang a folk song and an old number. After listening, he said, ‘Your time will come too, wait for it.’ After that, they gave me many opportunities.”
