MUMBAI — Zee TV’s popular fiction show, “Kumkum Bhagya” has been an audience favorite because of its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar).
While the actors have been working round-the-clock to keep their viewers entertained, Reyhnaa Pandit has also been doing some soul-searching. We all know how the pandemic has created a lot of stress for everyone around us! During such a time, Reyhnaa shares with us her new secret mantra that she has come up with to remain stress-free.
While giving her own example, Pandit revealed how she got very insecure and
worried during the lockdown last year. Even though she joined this most popular show on TV during the pandemic, the actress mentioned how the difficult times had affected her as she saw many artistes struggling to make a living. In fact, the actress herself went through several insecurities during the pandemic and she opened up about how she is now at a peaceful and comfortable place in life.
Said Pandit, “The pandemic has taught me a lot of things. I have learned that one does need financial stability to survive such times. To be honest, I felt sad seeing so much pain and agony, because people lost jobs and they had no way to get out of these testing times.”
“As an artiste, I understand the struggles our society is facing right now and how difficult it can be for everyone. Talking about insecurity, I guess everyone faces it. I wouldn’t say I’m not insecure, I do get worried about my work, my life and the future I behold. I got insecure during the pandemic too. I think about everything happening in my life, but I make myself understand how to face my fears too.”
She goes on, “I take life as it comes, and I am pretty comfortable with my life now. I’m not scared of losing anything. I live by the philosophy that we were all brought to this world empty-handed by God and He has given us a purpose in life that we have to fulfill. In the path of life, we have to follow our hearts and choose our purpose in life. There is no such thing as right or wrong, whatever serves you right at the moment you should do that. That’s my new life mantra and I guess everyone should follow it.”
On-screen as Aaliya, Pandit is plotting some evil schemes to make Pragya suffer. What is she planning next? Will she be able to create a rift between Abhi and Pragya with Tanu’s help? Or will Abhi and Pragya come closer as destined? Watch the weekday show “Kumkum Bhagya” for answers.
