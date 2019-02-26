MUMBAI—“Ladies Special,” the show about three independent women – Bindu (Bijal Joshi), Prarthana (Chhavvi) and Meghna (Girija), whose lives revolve around their families and friends, has a very hectic schedule throughout. So the women have made it a point to make the most of it when three of them shoot together.
This time, they celebrated the togetherness with a “Maggi” instant noodles party on the sets. Joshi is a big foodie and loves to cook. She is famous for making different types of noodles and was forced to make them for everyone on the set!
Said Joshi, “When I was a kid, there used to be a small Maggi shop near my house that served around 15 different types of noodles. My favorite was chilly garlic Maggi and Manchurian Maggi. The owner was a sweet person and had real magic in his hands. I always wanted to learn to make all those kinds of noodles and would sit there for hours to observe and learn from him and memorize the recipe and ingredients. When I told this to my co-actors, they all asked me to treat them, and I happily obliged. It was pure bliss as there is nothing better than having hot and sizzling plates of Maggi while spending time with your favorite people.”
