MUMBAI — Popular actor-turned-singer Leena Jumani will be seen playing the character of Disha, who is endowed with supernatural powers, in Zee TV’s popular fiction show “Haiwan-The Monster,” a sci-fi concept that has been liked by viewers.
Until now, viewers have seen how Amrita (played by Ridhima Pandit) struggles
between the real Randhir (played by Param Singh) and the fake one, which is a robot resembling him called Red X. In the upcoming episodes, a new character, Disha, will be introduced to help Ansh the Haiwan (monster), played by Ankit Mohan, win Amrita back from Randhir.
Returning to television after winning the hearts of netizens, Jumani will essay the femme fatale who has the power to hypnotize someone and get them under her spell. Nursing a grudge against her sister Amrita and their father, Disha decides to
join forces with the Haiwaan. Viewers will see Disha hypnotizing Amrita and making her believe that Ansh (Haiwaan) is her husband.
Says Jumani, “This year has been like a roller coaster ride for me as actor. I am glad that by the end of it, I return to the sets of Balaji Telefilms and Zee TV. Moreover, the character of Disha is quite distinguished and edgy and her angst consumes her. She is powerful, mystical and gorgeous.”
