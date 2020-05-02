MUMBAI — With a mind that works faster than a super-computer, legendary Indian character Chacha Chaudhary comes to Disney+ Hotstar VIP in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Disney+ Hotstar now have the most popular characters in kids’ entertainment including Doraemon, Shin Chan, Mickey Mouse and his friends, Elsa, Simba, Aladdin and others.
“Chacha Chaudhary” is India’s legendary comic book superstar, an integral part of India’s pop culture from the 1970s, and was originally created by Padma Shri awardee cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma. The animated rendition produced by Toonz Media Group is available on demand for streaming from Apr. 29 so that adults and kids from across the country can go on many problem-solving adventures together.
His wisdom and wit have made “Chacha Chaudhary” the perfect character for people to pass on to their next generations, a show that presents values and life lessons in the form of great entertainment.
Being quintessentially Indian, the “Chacha Chaudhary” allure transcends generations and is bound to leave audiences spellbound with 52 episodes of pure entertainment. The series is about a wise man who solves problems with his exceptional intellect along with his friend Sabu, an inhabitant of the planet Jupiter; who together take down villains like corrupt officials, thieves, cons or local thugs.
With “Chacha Chaudhary”’s brain working faster than a computer and Sabu’s anger resulting in a proverbial eruption of a volcano somewhere in the world, the combination of their incomparable intellect and strength makes everything possible for them. Full of unique characters like Bini (Chacha Chaudhary’s wife) and Rocket (the dog) and unforeseen humor; each episode promises to be a mystery- solving laugh-riot.
As summertime approaches, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has an exciting lineup of movies like “Aladdin,” “Alice in Wonderland” “Lion King,” “Frozen 2” and “Winnie the Pooh” among others.
