MUMBAI— Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh tweeted about his phenomenal performance on Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs” – yes, we are talking about Nepal’s 11-year-old singing dynamite Pritam Acharya, who seems to have won their hearts industry for his mesmerizing performance to the popular song, “Sandesen Aate Hain” from “Border.”
Acharya’s phenomenal performance struck an emotional chord and the twitterati buzzed with compliments. Shetty, who had featured in the song shared a tweet. “BREATHTAKING! Power of the film, music and the talent of this young boy #Pritam Acharya.”
Adding to this, Deshmukh tweeted, “Incredible-heard him live-simply fantastic Pritam Acharya.”
Kapoor also shared the tweet “This song describes the emotion of the nation today as we know it”
Judge Shaan thanked Suniel Shetty for his encouraging words for Pritam to which Shetty replied, “Bravo to you Team Zee for giving us unbelievable Li’l Champs year after year.”
So do we see the new singing sensation of the future? Talent contests, so far, have not given any star singer other than Shreya Ghoshal way back in 2002 despite thousands of such episodes across different channels down the years!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.