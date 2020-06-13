MUMBAI — It is soon going to be time for saying “Lights! Camera! Action!” again. All your favorite &TV shows and characters are gearing up to entertain their viewers once again.
&TV is all set to start shooting for of its shows, which includes “Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,” “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram,” “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari,” “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” and “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” in strict adherence to the guidelines laid by the Maharashtra government.
In the last few months, one thing that stood in good stead was that people were catching up on their favorite television shows and characters. Here is what &TV artistes had to share about both their lockdown time to now gearing up to resume the shoot.
Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan in “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” -
“I took this time to bond with my family, rekindle my lost passion for reading and writing and experimenting with food. I was also shifting to a new house, which was quite a daunting task. This lockdown time has taught me to value time and freedom more than ever. On the work front, I have been longing to get back into my character of Vibhuti Narayan and entertain my viewers.”
“A lot of fans had been telling me how much they love our show and have been binge-watching it. I am eager to go back to my earlier routine. We have been briefed thoroughly by the production team on the shooting guidelines and precautions. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure everyone adheres to social distancing norms, wears masks when not on camera and maintains high standards of sanitation on-sets.”
Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the same show:
“It was an unexpectedly long break that allowed me to pursue my passion for dance along with frequent meditation sessions. I spent a lot of time with my daughter, engaging her in arts and crafts along with baking and cooking. However, there was always this question at the back of my mind on how soon can we resume work.”
“I am happy now that we are gearing to resume shoots for the show with the utmost safety and precautions. I am eager to hear the words “Lights, camera and Action!” after a long time. We all have been briefed on the guidelines, and we will ensure we strictly adhere to it at all times. I am quite excited and eagerly looking forward to entertaining my audience.”
Rohitashv Gour. who plays Manmohan Tiwari in the same show:
“I spent this time engaging in household work, playing board games and staying in touch with my family, friends and fans through live interactions and video calls. I have been working for many years, and this sudden pause did make me miss shooting big time. I am quite happy to resume shooting. The team has briefed us on the guidelines laid by the government to ensure everyone is safe and adheres to it at all times. This time has taught me that I am not just responsible for my health and safety but also that of others around me, hence it is critical to follow the safety and precautions strictly.”
Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” -
“I missed my character of Daroga Happu Singh a lot, along with all my cast and crew members. I am looking forward to resuming shooting soon. I spent a lot of time with my child, teaching him new things alongside assisting my wife in cooking and even learning a few recipes as well. This lockdown gave me time to introspect and discover a lot of things that I had been contemplating to do for quite some time. I am now eagerly looking forward to entertaining my viewers all over again. The team has worked out a detailed sanitation plan to ensure we all are safe and adhere to the safety norms at all times during the shoot.”
Gracy Singh from “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein” -
“It is indeed a tough time as we were fighting a common enemy with all our might. This lockdown time has given me time to introspect and pursue other activities such as dance, meditation and yoga. Shoots now are subjected to the revised guidelines, and I am looking forward to being back on the sets and start rolling. We all have been given a copy of the revised guidelines, and we understand that following these is in everyone’s best interest. We all need to align ourselves to this new normal and come back with full enthusiasm and vigor.”
Sneha Wagh, who plays Anjani in “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram” -
“The lockdown period helped me focus on self-love and relaxation. I have spent a good amount of time doing Mandala art, and it has brought a lot of positivity in me. All of my family members are working, so this was a good time for us to reunite and spend quality time with each other. I am eager to get back to my normal routine and excited to meet the entire cast after such a long gap. Of course, going forward, we will have to take a lot of precautions on set, but the show must go on.”
