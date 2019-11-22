MUMBAI — When Ekta Kapoor and Sunny Leone collaborate for a song, expect nothing less than fireworks. After the legendary chartbuster “Baby Doll” from “Ragini MMS 2,” the pair has once again come together. The hot diva is back to sizzle on screen, this time on the popular “Ragini” franchise in ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s second season of “Ragini MMS Returns.”
Leone will be seen adding a lot of chamak (sparkle), dhamak (throb) and namak (salt, literally, but meaning spice here!) as she shakes a leg once again for a special dance number on the series, says a media release on the occasion. Titled “Hello Ji,” the peppy song promises to bring everyone on the dance floor and is composed by Meet Bros. and choreographed by Vishnu Deva. Sung by Kanika Kapoor, it will once again see Leone raise temperatures.
Commenting on the series, Leone quipped, “Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we’d definitely be working again. That’s the beauty of the industry. You work with someone, there’s a gap in between and then you collaborate with them again.”
“The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it.”
She adds, “I’ve worked with Vishnu before on countless songs. We know exactly what to do and how to make it different. Even the set on which the song is shot gives me good memories. It reminds me of all the great things we did here. It’s going to be a track that people are going to dance to and remember for a very long time.”
“Ragini MMS Returns Season 2” is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls goes on a planned trip. What follows is a series of incidents that topple their world upside down. The show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, thrills and secrets.
Steaming up the franchise, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are set to bring back the new season of the hit erotic-horror web series with youth sensations and real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood.
