MUMBAI — From charming audiences with her royal style as the graceful and elegant Neelambari to intriguing viewers on her next evil move as the wicked Mahamaya, Deepshikha Nagpal has added an element of versatility and beauty to every shade essayed by her in &TV’s “Main Bhi Ardhangini.”
The actress has been a part of the show since inception and has been shooting in Jaipur for over nine months now. Culminating this beautiful journey with people who were like family, in a place that is now more like a second home, Nagpal has now made an exit from the show.
Bidding her a heartfelt goodbye, the entire cast and crew threw a grand farewell party for their favorite “malkin” (owner) of the house after shooting their last sequence with her. Making this moment a little extra-special, each member of the cast and crew spoke about the best memories they have shared with the actress.
Nostalgic with the memories of exploring Jaipur and celebrating each festival with her team like one big happy family, Nagpal was feeling a little overwhelmed. Laughing away tears of joy, the cast and crew bid goodbye to the actress, and a ceremonious cake was cut.
Sharing her experience, Nagpal said, “I was informed around a week ago that my character was coming to an end and that Mahamaya would be killed by Nevla (mongoose). It didn’t come as a shocker to me because I understand that makers have to keep experimenting to keep the audience glued to the show. They have introduced a “nevla” track and Rohit Bakshi has been roped in to play the role. This was the first time that I shot outside Mumbai for a daily soap for such a long time, and I must say the journey has indeed been beautiful.”
She added, “I am really waiting to get back home, It is not easy living away from your family. I look forward to now taking a one-week trip to Bali and catching up with a few friends before I get busy with work again.”
“Main Bhi Ardhangini” is all set to introduce new characters with interesting twists and turns.
