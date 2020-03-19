MUMBAI — “India’s Best Dancer,” the dance reality show that seems to be capturing attention of everyone, showcases exceptional performances every weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.
The show recently captured Malaika Arora, one of the judges, dance on the famous “Kamli” song from “Dhoom 3.”
After contestant Rutuja performed on the song, the judges gave overwhelming comments. And Rutuja soon had an inspired Malaika on stage and they both danced on the song gracefully. Along with the movements, both Malaika and Rutuja also had fun enacting the catchy number.
All the three judges—Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur are the other two—love Rutuja’s style of dancing, which is a mix of the Marathi folk dance style of “Laavani” and Hindi film dances.
